Thailand's Property Market Faces Extended Slowdown as Developers Urged to Embrace Niche Strategies

KKP Financial Group warns of 2-3 year contraction amid soaring household debt and tightening credit, with cascading loan rejections forcing strategic overhaul.

Thailand's real estate sector is bracing for a prolonged period of adjustment rather than a cyclical downturn, according to analysts at Kiatnakin Phatra (KKP) Financial Group, who outlined a sobering assessment of the market's trajectory at a media briefing on Monday.

Speaking to journalists, Vissarut Panyapinyopon, Real Estate Lending head at KKP Bank, and Kornthip Puckprasurtdee, the bank's Real Estate Industry Data researcher, painted a picture of a market undergoing fundamental restructuring.

The message to developers was unequivocal: the era of mass-market, large-scale projects is over, and survival depends on financial prudence, hyper-specific targeting, and a willingness to think smaller.

A Market Under Pressure

The numbers tell a stark story. Nationwide property transfers are projected to decline by 6% in 2025, following a 15% drop in 2023 that pushed transaction volumes to a seven-year low.

The situation is more acute in Bangkok and surrounding areas, where transfers fell 15% in the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

For new-build properties from developers in the Bangkok area, the estimated decline reaches 20%.

"The current residential market is in a slowdown and cannot generate sales as it did in the past," Kornthip warned. "This slowdown is expected to continue for another 2-3 years."

Three interconnected forces are suppressing market activity. Household debt stands at a formidable 90% of GDP, severely limiting consumers' capacity to take on new mortgage commitments.