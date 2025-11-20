Debt Crisis Sparks Second-Hand Housing Boom as Foreclosures Skyrocket 210%

The affordability crisis forces homeowners to default on mortgages, pushing thousands of properties onto the market; investors eye a 'golden opportunity' amid national debt strain.

Thailand’s housing market is experiencing a significant upheaval as soaring household debt drives a massive spike in mortgage defaults, leading to a dramatic expansion of the second-hand property sector.

New data reveals that the portfolio of foreclosed assets held by the Legal Execution Department (LED) has surged by over 210% in a single year, signalling a profound affordability crisis for countless homeowners.

While the crisis reflects the financial hardship of those struggling to meet payments, it has created a "golden opportunity" for both first-time buyers seeking affordable homes and seasoned investors.

Surachet Kongcheep, head of Research and Consulting at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, noted that the trend is a direct reflection of declining income and rising debt pressure, forcing a transition in the nation’s residential market.

The latest batch of foreclosed assets entering the LED stands at 67,641 units—a staggering increase of 210.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Crucially, this surge is not matched by commercial banks, whose holdings of non-performing assets (NPAs) actually fell by 11.9% to just 6,144 units.

This indicates that financial institutions are increasingly offloading high-risk debt and transferring assets directly to the LED or to Asset Management Companies (AMCs) rather than retaining them.