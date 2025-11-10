Land price indices in Bangkok and metropolitan area rise thanks to electric railways: REIC

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2025

REIC reports land prices in Bangkok and nearby provinces surged up to 26% thanks to electric railway expansion boosting residential and business demand.

Five key areas see strongest land price growth in a decade

The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) has identified five locations in Bangkok and its surrounding metropolitan area where land price indices have surged to their highest levels in the past ten quarters, driven by the expansion of electric railway networks.

The REIC, a unit under the Government Housing Bank, released a report showing that land prices along these electric railway routes have recorded the steepest increases compared with the previous ten-quarter period.

The centre said the sharp rise in land prices in these areas is mainly attributed to the operation or ongoing construction of electric rail lines that enhance accessibility and stimulate urban development.

Green Line: Samut Prakan to Bang Pu and Bearing to Samut Prakan

Land price indices along the Green Line corridor — from Samut Prakan to Bang Pu and Bearing to Samut Prakan — stood at 338.6 and 333.7 respectively, marking a 26.1% year-on-year increase.

According to the REIC, Phra Samut Chedi and Mueang Samut Prakan districts have emerged as new prime zones for residential and logistics development, boosted by the province’s new city plan and the railway expansion.

Pink Line: Khae Rai to Min Buri

The Pink Line corridor recorded a land price index of 337.4, representing a 20.7% year-on-year rise. Areas surrounding Lak Si, Bueng Kum, and Mueang Nonthaburi stations have benefited from improved connectivity, becoming popular residential zones for workers in eastern Bangkok.

Purple Line: Bang Yai to Tao Poon

Land prices along the Purple Line climbed to an index of 529.3, up 19.6% year-on-year. The REIC noted that residential areas in Bang Yai and Mueang Nonthaburi districts have expanded rapidly, fuelled by new housing and condominium projects catering to younger urban families.

Brown Line and Yellow Line: new growth corridors

Land price indices along the Brown Line (Khae Rai–Lam Sali) rose by 19.2% year-on-year to 503.3, while those along the Yellow Line (Lat Phrao–Samrong) increased to 460.1. The REIC said growing demand for condominiums and office buildings in Suan Luang, Wang Thonglang, and Huai Khwang districts has supported these gains.

Blue Line and Dark Red Line: inner-city hotspots remain strong

For the MRT Blue Line and Dark Red Line (Bang Sue–Hua Lamphong), land price indices rose 18.5% year-on-year to 654.8 and 644.6, respectively. The Khlong Toei, Watthana, and Huai Khwang districts remain key hotspots thanks to major mixed-use developments and sustained transport expansion.

Prices expected to rise further in 2026

The REIC added that land prices along new electric railway routes are projected to continue increasing by 15–20% annually once the next wave of projects begins operating next year.

