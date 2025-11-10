Land price indices in Bangkok and metropolitan area rise thanks to electric railways: REIC

Five key areas see strongest land price growth in a decade

The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) has identified five locations in Bangkok and its surrounding metropolitan area where land price indices have surged to their highest levels in the past ten quarters, driven by the expansion of electric railway networks.

The REIC, a unit under the Government Housing Bank, released a report showing that land prices along these electric railway routes have recorded the steepest increases compared with the previous ten-quarter period.

The centre said the sharp rise in land prices in these areas is mainly attributed to the operation or ongoing construction of electric rail lines that enhance accessibility and stimulate urban development.