Ekniti tells state firms to step up imports as baht hits near four-year high

Caretaker Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas on Monday, December 15, 2025 voiced concern that the baht’s strongest level in almost four years could hurt exports and the broader Thai economy, saying he would ask state enterprises and government agencies to accelerate imports.

Immediate steps to ease baht appreciation

Ekniti said he would instruct state firms and agencies to bring forward imports of machinery and other necessary goods, both to take advantage of the strong baht and to help reduce upward pressure on the currency.