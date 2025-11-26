Thailand's House Construction Market: How Leading Builders Navigate Rising Costs and Shifting Demand

Public investment drives sector growth whilst private residential demand stalls, creating strategic opportunities for adaptive industry players.

Thailand's house construction industry stands at a critical juncture as it enters 2025-2026, with market dynamics revealing a stark bifurcation between robust public sector investment and persistent private residential weakness.

Yet within this challenging environment, strategic opportunities are emerging for builders who can adapt to evolving consumer preferences and geographical shifts.

The sector's overall performance tells a story of contrasts. Total construction investment reached 340 billion baht in the first quarter of 2025, marking a substantial 16.7% year-on-year increase.

However, this growth masks an underlying fragility: the expansion was driven entirely by public sector projects, which surged 34.5%, whilst private construction contracted 3.2% and private residential fell even more sharply by 5.2%.

This challenging backdrop is reflected in the Home Builder Association's performance, with members' total contract values expected to reach 11 billion baht by year-end 2024—falling short of the initial 12 billion baht target due to economic headwinds.

The Public Sector Lifeline

The government's 85 billion baht economic stimulus package has emerged as the primary engine driving the construction sector forward.

With 45.9 billion baht allocated to transportation and 39.1 billion baht to water management, the majority of designated projects are ready for immediate implementation, accelerating capital flow through late 2025 and into 2026.