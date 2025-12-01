Hat Yai floods hit property market, recovery expected to take at least 6 months

Tritecha Tangmatitham, Managing Director of Supalai Public Company Limited, said the company had mobilised its executives and staff across all departments to prepare more than 2,500 relief bags, delivered directly to a safe zone at the Palm Springs Bennett @Airport Hat Yai project.

The site has been turned into a temporary “storage and relief centre” to distribute aid to surrounding communities.

Urgent assistance also includes delivering essential supplies to residents across 14 affected projects, while ensuring the welfare of security guards, cleaners and on-site personnel who have continued working throughout the flooding.

Support teams from Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket have also been deployed to reinforce operations and expand the reach of assistance to as many people as possible.

Pornnarit Chuanchaisit, president of the Thai Real Estate Association, said the sector has faced multiple headwinds this year, with the southern floods, particularly in Hat Yai, becoming a “major shockwave” that has further strained an already fragile market.

If the situation drags on, the impact could last no less than six months, weighing on sales, confidence and new investments across several provinces.

A key priority for developers, he said, is to build projects that are resilient to disasters, from site planning and material selection to water-management systems, to cope with increasingly frequent extreme-weather events.