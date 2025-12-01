Thailand shuts border crossings as Myanmar–Karen clashes intensify

Maj Gen Maitree Chupreecha, Commander of the Naresuan Task Force, and Sanya Phetset, the Mae Sot district chief, have been stationed in the area with local officials.

Troops from the Ratchamanu Special Task Unit, Naresuan Task Force, and Border Patrol Police Company 346 have been deployed to secure the border and stand ready to respond if stray fire crosses into Thailand.

On November 30, five mortar rounds from the fighting in Myanmar landed inside Thai territory, injuring two Myanmar nationals living with Thai residents.

Officials warned that any further cross-border fire will be met with immediate retaliatory action to protect Thai sovereignty.