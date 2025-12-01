Thailand shuts border crossings as Myanmar–Karen clashes intensify

Clashes between the Karen National Union (KNU)’s Brigade 6 and Myanmar’s military Brigade 22 in Myawaddy township, Karen State—opposite Mae Sot district in Tak province—continued to escalate on Sunday (November 30) and throughout the night, with heavy gunfire heard clearly from the Thai side.
Both sides exchanged sustained rounds of 60mm and 120mm mortar fire, alongside repeated attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to drop explosives on strategic positions.
Myanmar troops later attempted to advance on KNU positions, prompting further intense fighting. Drone strikes and heavy-weapon fire were reported intermittently, though there have been no confirmed casualties and no direct impact on Thai territory so far.
In response to the escalating hostilities, the Naresuan Task Force ordered crossing points along the border to close for seven days to prevent movement by civilians or armed groups. Only the Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge 1 in Mae Sot remains open for normal passage.
Maj Gen Maitree Chupreecha, Commander of the Naresuan Task Force, and Sanya Phetset, the Mae Sot district chief, have been stationed in the area with local officials.
Troops from the Ratchamanu Special Task Unit, Naresuan Task Force, and Border Patrol Police Company 346 have been deployed to secure the border and stand ready to respond if stray fire crosses into Thailand.
On November 30, five mortar rounds from the fighting in Myanmar landed inside Thai territory, injuring two Myanmar nationals living with Thai residents.
Officials warned that any further cross-border fire will be met with immediate retaliatory action to protect Thai sovereignty.