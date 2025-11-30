Thai Army Fires Warning Rounds After Myanmar Shells Cross Border

Bangkok orders 120mm smoke shells fired in response after five mortar rounds land in Mae Sot, damaging property and injuring two civilians during border clash.
The Commander of the 3rd Army Region, Lt Gen Worathep Boonya, confirmed that Thai forces were ordered to fire retaliatory smoke shells today after fighting between Myanmar government troops and ethnic minority groups opposite Tak Province resulted in ordnance landing on Thai territory.
Lt Gen Worathep revealed that earlier this morning, the Task Force Rajamanur, operating under the Naresuan Force, reported detecting five 60mm mortar shells that had crossed the border and impacted the Thai side in the vicinity of Mae Sot District.
Upon receiving the report, the Commander immediately sought and received approval from the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army to respond. The Task Force subsequently fired four 120mm smoke rounds back towards the conflict area.
"The general situation is now reported to be normal," Lt Gen Worathep stated.
Initial assessments confirmed that the shrapnel from the inbound mortars caused damage to one civilian residence on the Thai side.
Additionally, two Myanmar nationals—a woman and a child—sustained injuries. Both injured persons were immediately placed under medical care and are reported to be in a safe condition.
The Commander concluded by issuing strict orders to Task Force Rajamanur to maintain rigorous surveillance of the border area and prioritise the safety and protection of Thai citizens residing nearby.