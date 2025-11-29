10 more buildings demolished in KK Park Section 3

A joint task force comprising security forces, administrative bodies, and local officials is carrying out systematic demolition operations targeting seized items and buildings used for online gambling activities.
On November 27, authorities demolished 10 additional buildings in Section 3 of KK Park, bringing the total number of demolished structures in that section to 108 out of 425. Across the entire KK Park area, 256 out of 635 illegal structures have now been cleared.
Meanwhile, similar clearance operations have continued in the Shwe Kokko area since November 18. On November 27, authorities demolished two single-storey structures, including residential buildings, warehouses, shops, hotels, and KTVs. A total of 59 buildings—11 two-storey, 42 three-storey, one seven-storey, two nine-storey and one 17-storey—were inspected. Although no individuals involved in online fraud or gambling were found, authorities confiscated 120 phones, 212 computers, and other equipment. Further investigations are ongoing.
From November 18 to 27, inspections uncovered 109 illegal buildings in Shwe Kokko believed to be used for online fraud. The sealing and confiscation process began on November 27, with 21 buildings sealed so far to prevent reuse.
Authorities reported that ongoing investigations in Shwe Kokko have led to the seizure of 2,042 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally, along with 3,310 computers, 21,870 mobile phones, 102 Starlink terminals, 22 routers and various business equipment. Seized materials are being systematically destroyed, and clearance operations will continue.
Foreign nationals detained during the operation are being held at a facility in Long Htin compound, Shwe Kokko Myaing Village, where the Illegal Foreign Nationals Inspection Team has verified the identities of 195 individuals. Joint departmental teams are completing documentation required for prompt repatriation.
From January 30 to November 27, 2025, a total of 12,882 illegal foreign entrants were detained. Of them, 10,029 have been deported to their home countries through Thailand in line with legal procedures. The remaining 2,853 individuals have completed processing and are awaiting transfer.
Eleven Media
The Asia News Network