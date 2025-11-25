Toxic mines put Southeast Asia's rivers, people at risk, study says

The toxic chemicals released through unregulated rare earths mining include ammonium sulphate, sodium cyanide and mercury that are used for two different types of gold mining, according to Stimson researchers.

That exposes not only the millions of people who live along the Mekong in Southeast Asia to health risks, but also consumers elsewhere.

"There is not a major supermarket in the US that doesn't have products from the Mekong Basin, including shrimp, rice and fish," said Eyler.

CHINA-BACKED MINING

The emergence of new China-backed rare earth mines in eastern Myanmar, not far from the mountainous border with Thailand, initially set off concerns among researchers about the danger of downstream pollution along the Kok River, including areas like Tha Ton.

The contamination pattern on samples from the Kok River shows the presence of arsenic - linked to rare earth and gold mining - alongside heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium, said Tanapon Phenrat of Thailand Science Research and Innovation, a Thai government research agency.

"It has only been two years since the rise of rare earth and gold mining in Myanmar at the Kok River's source," said Tanapon, who conducted testing of the waters this year and warns of a sharp rise in contamination levels unless mining is stopped. Tanapon was not involved in the Stimson study.

Myanmar, which erupted in conflict after the military seized power in 2021, is one of the world's largest producers of heavy rare earths, critical minerals infused into magnets that power the likes of wind turbines, electric vehicles and defence systems.

From mining sites in Myanmar, the raw material is transported for processing to China, which has a near-monopoly over production of these vital magnets, with Beijing deploying rare earths as leverage in its tariff war with the US.

Mines across Myanmar and Laos use in-situ leaching for rare earth elements, which was initially developed within China, according to Stimson's Eyler.

"In general, Chinese nationals work on these mines as managers and technical experts," he said.

In response to questions from Reuters, China's foreign ministry said it was not aware of the situation.

"The Chinese side has consistently required overseas Chinese enterprises to conduct their production and business operations in accordance with local laws and regulations, and to adopt stringent measures to protect the environment," it said.

The Thai government has established three new task forces to coordinate international cooperation, monitor the mines' health impact and secure alternative supplies for communities along the Kok, Sai, Mekong and Salween rivers, said Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin.

In northern Tha Ton, signs still hang on a bridge over the Kok River, calling for authorities to shut down the rare earths mines upriver, and farmers like Tip are desperate for an intervention.

"I just want the Kok River to be the way it used to be - where we could eat from it, bathe in it, play in it, and use it for farming," she said.

"I hope someone will help make that happen."

