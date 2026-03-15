Sophon elected House Speaker after secret ballot in first sitting

Sophon Saram of the Bhumjaithai Party was elected House Speaker on Sunday after defeating People’s Party candidate Parit Wacharasindhu in a secret ballot at the first sitting of Thailand’s newly elected House of Representatives. Sophon secured 289 votes, while Parit received 123. The ballot also recorded 80 abstentions and three spoiled ballots.

Thailand’s newly elected House of Representatives convened its first sitting on Sunday, with MPs first taking their oath before moving to the election of the Speaker. Pairoj Lohsunthorn, the most senior MP in the chamber, served as temporary presiding officer. Sophon was nominated by Prasert Jantararuangtong, while People’s Party MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul nominated fellow party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu, forcing a secret ballot.