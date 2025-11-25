716 jade lots sold on sixth day of 60th Myanmar Gems Emporium

The sixth day of the 2025 60th Myanmar Gems Emporium continued on November 22 at the Mani Yadana Jade Hall in Naypyidaw. From the morning onward, domestic and international gem merchants inspected various jade lots displayed inside and outside the designated areas of the hall.
During the sixth day, groups A and B sold 716 jade lots, out of 1,000 lots, to domestic and foreign merchants through the open-tender system.
In addition, jade lots numbered 2001 to 2900, scheduled for sale on the seventh day, were inspected by local and international merchants, who then submitted their price proposals into the respective tender boxes. These proposal envelopes were opened and reviewed by officials in the afternoon, and the results of the sold jade lots were announced on the morning of November 23.
The 60th Myanmar Gems Emporium is being held at the Mani Yadana Jade Hall in Naypyidaw from November 17 to 26, 2025. So far, 443 pearl lots and 67 gemstone lots have been sold to domestic and international merchants.
In addition, 5,085 jade lots from groups A, B, and C are being sold throughout the exhibition through the open-tender system. On the fifth day, 754 out of 1,000 jade lots were sold, and on the sixth day, 716 out of 1,000 lots were sold. The remaining 3,085 jade lots will continue to be available for sale to domestic and international merchants at the Mani Yadana Jade Hall until November 26.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network