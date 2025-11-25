716 jade lots sold on sixth day of 60th Myanmar Gems Emporium

The sixth day of the 2025 60th Myanmar Gems Emporium continued on November 22 at the Mani Yadana Jade Hall in Naypyidaw. From the morning onward, domestic and international gem merchants inspected various jade lots displayed inside and outside the designated areas of the hall.

During the sixth day, groups A and B sold 716 jade lots, out of 1,000 lots, to domestic and foreign merchants through the open-tender system.