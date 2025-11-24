Over 900 foreigners held, thousands of devices seized in Shwe Kokko fraud crackdown

In three days, more than 900 foreigners were arrested, and more than 20,000 mobile phones, over 2,600 computers and related equipment have been seized, according to sources.
The operation to completely eradicate online fraud in Shwe Kokko Myo Thit, located north of Myawady, Kayin State, is underway. The Tatmadaw, officials, and the BGF jointly inspected 22 buildings where the online fraud business was being carried out, and a large number of foreign phones, computers, and related equipment have been found and seized, said Lieutenant Colonel Naing Maung Zaw from the BGF Border Guard Force.
22 buildings in Shwe Kokko Myo Thit have been inspected. More than 900 foreigners have been arrested in three days. The first made on November 18, 346 foreigners from 22 countries, and most of them are Chinese. On the second day made on November 19, 264 were arrested, and most of them are Chinese. Today, on November 20, all the people who were examined were from 14 countries, with a total population of more than 350. The inspection is still ongoing. Most of them are Chinese. Among the seized items, there are a total of 2,653 computers and monitor accessories, as well as over 20,000 mobile phones. These have been systematically confiscated and handed over to the state government officials,” said Lt. Col. Naing Maung Zaw.
He added that the BGF is working under the guidance of the head of state and the close supervision of the Kayin State government to completely suppress online fraud and scams.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network