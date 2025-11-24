Over 900 foreigners held, thousands of devices seized in Shwe Kokko fraud crackdown

In three days, more than 900 foreigners were arrested, and more than 20,000 mobile phones, over 2,600 computers and related equipment have been seized, according to sources.

The operation to completely eradicate online fraud in Shwe Kokko Myo Thit, located north of Myawady, Kayin State, is underway. The Tatmadaw, officials, and the BGF jointly inspected 22 buildings where the online fraud business was being carried out, and a large number of foreign phones, computers, and related equipment have been found and seized, said Lieutenant Colonel Naing Maung Zaw from the BGF Border Guard Force.