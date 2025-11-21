Myanmar raids Shwe Kokko scam hub, seizing 20,000 phones and detaining 900 Chinese nationals

A major crackdown by Myanmar’s military and its ally, the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), has dealt a heavy blow to the notorious Shwe Kokko online-scam hub in Myawaddy, with authorities seizing more than 20,000 mobile phones, over 3,000 computers and detaining 900 Chinese nationals allegedly linked to large-scale call-centre and fraud operations.

On November 21, 2025, reporters in Mae Sot district, Tak province, confirmed that Myanmar’s 22nd Light Infantry Division, working with BGF troops and Myanmar auxiliary forces, continued sweeping operations around Shwe Kokko opposite Khane Chue village in Mae Ramat and Mae Pa in Mae Sot.







Mass detentions and large-scale seizures

The joint forces successfully took control of around 20 commercial buildings, detaining 900 Chinese suspects and confiscating tens of thousands of devices believed to have been used in global online-fraud schemes.



Officials said their target is to detain up to 2,000 foreign suspects, and operations will continue until the full network is dismantled.

BGF officers reported that the crackdown has caused major disruption to Shwe Kokko’s criminal economy. Luxury hotels, VIP restaurants, large convenience stores and other high-end businesses have abruptly shut down. Many Myanmar–Chinese business operators have fled Myawaddy, renting out nearly all available hotels in the town as they escape from Shwe Kokko.