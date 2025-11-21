Myanmar raids Shwe Kokko scam hub, seizing 20,000 phones and detaining 900 Chinese nationals

A major crackdown by Myanmar’s military and its ally, the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), has dealt a heavy blow to the notorious Shwe Kokko online-scam hub in Myawaddy, with authorities seizing more than 20,000 mobile phones, over 3,000 computers and detaining 900 Chinese nationals allegedly linked to large-scale call-centre and fraud operations.
On November 21, 2025, reporters in Mae Sot district, Tak province, confirmed that Myanmar’s 22nd Light Infantry Division, working with BGF troops and Myanmar auxiliary forces, continued sweeping operations around Shwe Kokko opposite Khane Chue village in Mae Ramat and Mae Pa in Mae Sot.
The joint forces successfully took control of around 20 commercial buildings, detaining 900 Chinese suspects and confiscating tens of thousands of devices believed to have been used in global online-fraud schemes.
Officials said their target is to detain up to 2,000 foreign suspects, and operations will continue until the full network is dismantled.
BGF officers reported that the crackdown has caused major disruption to Shwe Kokko’s criminal economy. Luxury hotels, VIP restaurants, large convenience stores and other high-end businesses have abruptly shut down. Many Myanmar–Chinese business operators have fled Myawaddy, renting out nearly all available hotels in the town as they escape from Shwe Kokko.
BGF spokesperson Lt Col Nay Maung Soe insisted the operation is genuine and not a public-relations exercise, emphasising that BGF forces were formally requested by Myanmar’s military to participate. Evidence seized—including devices and financial-fraud material—will be handed over to Myanmar’s armed forces and police for investigation and prosecution.
Following the intensified crackdown, large numbers of foreign nationals—especially those linked to online-scam operations—have begun fleeing across the border into Thailand.
On November 20, 2025, the Rachamanu Task Force, the Naresuan border security unit, Border Patrol Police Company 346 and Mae Sot police intercepted three Chinese nationals who had illegally crossed into Thailand near Ban Mae Kon Ken, Tha Sai Luat. The men were identified as:
Authorities seized cash and mobile phones found in their possession before handing them over to Tak Immigration for legal processing.
Later the same day, Rachamanu Task Force officers patrolling near the Moei River in Huai Nam Nak, Phop Phra district, apprehended 14 Ethiopian nationals—11 men and 3 women—believed to have crossed illegally from the Chinese-run Heng Sheng 3 Special Economic Zone opposite Valley Tai village in Phop Phra.
The group was transferred to Phop Phra Police Station for legal action. Border forces continue to tighten patrols to prevent further illegal crossings amid reports of more foreign scam workers attempting to escape Myanmar.