Karen State BGF pledges support for peaceful and fair elections

In a press release issued on September 3, the BGF stated that it recognises the importance of the elections for Myanmar’s democratic future and for establishing a stable and secure life for the people. The group pledged to provide equal support to all political parties without discrimination and emphasised its efforts to safeguard voters’ rights.
The announcement reaffirmed the BGF’s full support for the upcoming polls in Karen State, stressing its role in helping to maintain peace and stability throughout the process.
Meanwhile, reports from Telegram channels close to security forces claim that on September 5, military columns recaptured the Myawaddy Thingan Nyinaung area, which had been under the temporary control of the KNU and PDF.
In a related development, the No. 2 Friendship Bridge, an important trade link between Myanmar and Thailand, has remained closed by the Myanmar government since August 18, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on the Thai side of the border.
