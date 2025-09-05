770 illegal foreigners, including 235 Myanmar nationals, arrested in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian authorities conducted a raid in the Bukit Bintang area of ​​Kuala Lumpur on the night of September 2, according to the Daily Star, a Malaysian-based newspaper.

The operation, dubbed Ops Belanja, was conducted from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on September 2 and involved 106 police officers.

More than 2,000 people, including 1,600 foreigners and 845 locals, were checked in the raid, and 770 foreigners were arrested, according to Malaysian media reports.