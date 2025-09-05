770 illegal foreigners, including 235 Myanmar nationals, arrested in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian authorities conducted a raid in the Bukit Bintang area of Kuala Lumpur on the night of September 2, according to the Daily Star, a Malaysian-based newspaper.
The operation, dubbed Ops Belanja, was conducted from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on September 2 and involved 106 police officers.
More than 2,000 people, including 1,600 foreigners and 845 locals, were checked in the raid, and 770 foreigners were arrested, according to Malaysian media reports.
The arrests included 235 Myanmar nationals, 377 Bangladeshis, 58 Indians, 19 Indonesians, and 72 Nepalis, and included women.
Those arrested were charged with lack of identification documents and identification cards, and were charged with immigration offences.
The Malaysian-based Malaymail reported that there had been reports of a large number of foreigners in the area for the past three weeks, and that an online gambling site was also found at the scene.
“What was even more surprising was that the police also found an online gambling site, equipped with a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) monitoring system,” said Basri Othman, director of the Immigration Department Enforcement Division.
The operation was difficult due to the dark environment and narrow streets, but it was successful, he added.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network