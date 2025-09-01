Malaysia celebrates National Day with unity at its core

Known officially as Hari Merdeka, this national holiday stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom and the values of unity that continue to define Malaysia.

The road to independence

Malaysia’s path to independence was neither easy nor straightforward. In the aftermath of the Second World War, the British sought to consolidate their colonies in the region under the Malayan Union, a plan that met fierce resistance from local leaders and communities.

The opposition stemmed largely from concerns that the Union would weaken Malay sovereignty and diminish the powers of the sultans.

By 1948, the Federation of Malaya was formed, paving the way for a more representative form of government. A decade later, after extensive negotiations and compromises across ethnic and political lines, independence was finally granted.

On August 31, 1957, Tunku Abdul Rahman, the nation’s first prime minister, declared Merdeka before a jubilant crowd at Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

His iconic cry of “Merdeka!” seven times has since echoed through history as a symbol of national pride.

In 1963, the federation expanded to include Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore, creating Malaysia. Though Singapore would later separate in 1965, the event underscored the challenges of managing a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society while also highlighting the enduring importance of unity in sustaining the federation.