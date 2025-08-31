“Thailand-Malaysia Strategic Dialogue” highlights bilateral ties and shared vision towards 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The event took place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the ISIS Malaysia Auditorium in Kuala Lumpur.
The Dialogue was held at a significant juncture, as Thailand and Malaysia will mark the 68th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on 31 August 2025, which coincides with Malaysia’s Independence Day (Hari Merdeka). This initiative aims to set the foundation for commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 2027.
In his opening remarks, Datuk Prof. Dr. Mohd Faiz Abdullah, Chairman of ISIS Malaysia, underscored the enduring friendship between Thailand and Malaysia that must be nurtured with mutual respect. He highlighted the importance of sustaining peace and stability along the shared border, fostering economic opportunities for border communities, and strengthening cooperation on regional issues such as sustainable energy and the situation in Myanmar. He also emphasized the need for strategic foresight to navigate great power competition, reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness, as ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, to work closely with Thailand in reinforcing ASEAN unity.
Following this, H.E. Ms. Lada Phumas, Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia, delivered a Keynote Address, emphasizing that Thailand–Malaysia relations are deeply rooted in trade, history, culture, and longstanding people-to-people exchanges, even before the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, and are reinforced by strong bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
She also noted that over the past two years, frequent high-level exchanges, both formal and informal, have propelled tangible progress in cross-border infrastructure connectivity, bringing real benefits to the peoples of both nations. The Ambassador further acknowledged Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair in 2025, including its constructive facilitation on the Thailand–Cambodia situation, while also highlighting global challenges in geopolitics, economy, and technology. In this regard, she reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to advancing bilateral relations with Malaysia in a people-centered manner.
Following the opening session, a video entitled “Past to Present, Side by Side: Thailand and Malaysia’s Evolving Strategic Bond” was screened. The film traced the history of Thailand–Malaysia relations prior to 1957, the year diplomatic ties were formally established, and highlighted their steady development through strong bilateral mechanisms. It showcased the elevation of cooperation to the strategic level through high-level engagements, the signing of key agreements beneficial to both nations and peoples, and joint efforts within the ASEAN framework. Looking ahead, the 70th anniversary in 2027 will serve as a milestone for both countries to chart a shared vision towards a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future.
The first session was moderated by senior journalist Mr. Kavi Chongkittavorn. Panelists included Mr. Damrong Kraikruan, former Thai Ambassador to Malaysia; H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, former Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand and ASEAN Affairs Advisor; and Associate Professor Dr. Chaiwat Meesantham, Director of the Institute of East Asian Studies, Thammasat University.
The discussion emphasized that Thailand–Malaysia relations are deeply rooted in shared history, kinship, cultural ties, and cooperation during the Cold War era. Nonetheless, participants observed that bilateral cooperation has often faced challenges arising from bureaucratic processes and frequent changes in political leadership. The panelists recommended that both countries accelerate concrete cooperation, particularly in the fields of education, culture, youth, and people-to-people connectivity, while also strengthening follow-up mechanisms to ensure continuity in bilateral initiatives. They agreed that Thailand and Malaysia have the potential to serve as a bridge linking mainland and maritime ASEAN in the context of major power competition, and underscored that concrete actions should be taken without waiting until the 70th anniversary in 2027.
The second session was moderated by Mr. Thomas Daniel, Director of ISIS Malaysia. Panelists included Dr. Pongpisut Bussabarat, Director of the Institute of Security and International Studies (ISIS) Thailand; Mr. Bunn Nagara, Director of the Renaissance Strategic Research Institute; and Ms. Arividya Arimuthu,
Senior Researcher at ISIS Malaysia.
The discussion reflected the shared determination of both countries to elevate cooperation from the academic sphere to concrete action, guided by three key pillars:
These initiatives are not only preparations for the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, but also the foundation of a new, tangible roadmap addressing the future needs of security, economic growth, and ASEAN’s regional development.
The Thailand-Malaysia Strategic Dialogue attracted more than 100 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from government and business sectors, academics from think tanks, and local media. Distinguished participants of Malaysia included YM Raja Dato’ Nushirwan bin Zainal Abidin, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC); YBhg. Dato’ Sri Mustapa Bin Mohamed, former Minister and former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department; and Lieutenant-General Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng, Commandant of the National Resilience College (NRC).
The Dialogue was a tangible success, reflecting the commitment of both countries to strengthening their relations across political, economic, and social dimensions. Discussions were wide-ranging and constructive, addressing strategic issues directly relevant to bilateral relations while also linking to regional and international contexts. This reaffirmed the pivotal role of Thailand and Malaysia in driving sustainable progress in Southeast Asia. ISIS Malaysia also shared parts of the discussion with the wider public to broaden academic outreach (https://www.isis.org.my/recent-event/thailand-malaysia-strategic-dialogue/). Meanwhile, the Thai Ambassador to Malaysia gave interviews to Malaysian media, emphasizing that the mutual trust between the two countries forms the foundation for advancing and deepening Thailand-Malaysia relations.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur attaches great importance to this inaugural strategic dialogue as a platform to connect knowledge networks and exchange fresh perspectives for strengthening Thailand–Malaysia relations. The discussions were framed around three key pillars: fostering political trust, enhancing economic resilience through strengthened physical and digital connectivity, and deepening people-to-people ties.
In her Keynote Address, the Thai Ambassador likened Thailand–Malaysia relations to a “rose”, beautiful yet not without thorns, symbolizing both the charm and challenges of the partnership. With more than six decades of enduring cooperation, both countries are well-positioned to overcome obstacles with resilience, allowing the relationship to continue to flourish and endure.