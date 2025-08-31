“Thailand-Malaysia Strategic Dialogue” highlights bilateral ties and shared vision towards 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations



Video Presentation and Strategic Dialogue

Following the opening session, a video entitled “Past to Present, Side by Side: Thailand and Malaysia’s Evolving Strategic Bond” was screened. The film traced the history of Thailand–Malaysia relations prior to 1957, the year diplomatic ties were formally established, and highlighted their steady development through strong bilateral mechanisms. It showcased the elevation of cooperation to the strategic level through high-level engagements, the signing of key agreements beneficial to both nations and peoples, and joint efforts within the ASEAN framework. Looking ahead, the 70th anniversary in 2027 will serve as a milestone for both countries to chart a shared vision towards a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future.



Session I: Reflections on the Evolution of Thailand-Malaysia Relations

The first session was moderated by senior journalist Mr. Kavi Chongkittavorn. Panelists included Mr. Damrong Kraikruan, former Thai Ambassador to Malaysia; H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, former Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand and ASEAN Affairs Advisor; and Associate Professor Dr. Chaiwat Meesantham, Director of the Institute of East Asian Studies, Thammasat University.

The discussion emphasized that Thailand–Malaysia relations are deeply rooted in shared history, kinship, cultural ties, and cooperation during the Cold War era. Nonetheless, participants observed that bilateral cooperation has often faced challenges arising from bureaucratic processes and frequent changes in political leadership. The panelists recommended that both countries accelerate concrete cooperation, particularly in the fields of education, culture, youth, and people-to-people connectivity, while also strengthening follow-up mechanisms to ensure continuity in bilateral initiatives. They agreed that Thailand and Malaysia have the potential to serve as a bridge linking mainland and maritime ASEAN in the context of major power competition, and underscored that concrete actions should be taken without waiting until the 70th anniversary in 2027.



Session II: Advancing Thailand–Malaysia Cooperation in a Volatile Region

The second session was moderated by Mr. Thomas Daniel, Director of ISIS Malaysia. Panelists included Dr. Pongpisut Bussabarat, Director of the Institute of Security and International Studies (ISIS) Thailand; Mr. Bunn Nagara, Director of the Renaissance Strategic Research Institute; and Ms. Arividya Arimuthu,

Senior Researcher at ISIS Malaysia.

The discussion reflected the shared determination of both countries to elevate cooperation from the academic sphere to concrete action, guided by three key pillars:

Political trust and security cooperation — through the Strategic Dialogue mechanism, strengthened border security collaboration, and exchanges at political and parliamentary levels. Economic resilience — by developing border economic zones and economic corridors, expanding cooperation in agriculture, the halal industry, and the digital economy, as well as establishing a joint Business Council between the private sectors of both countries. Enhanced connectivity — through the development of border infrastructure, digital and logistics linkages, and the promotion of cross-border tourism.

These initiatives are not only preparations for the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, but also the foundation of a new, tangible roadmap addressing the future needs of security, economic growth, and ASEAN’s regional development.



Participants and Achievements of the Dialogue

The Thailand-Malaysia Strategic Dialogue attracted more than 100 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from government and business sectors, academics from think tanks, and local media. Distinguished participants of Malaysia included YM Raja Dato’ Nushirwan bin Zainal Abidin, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC); YBhg. Dato’ Sri Mustapa Bin Mohamed, former Minister and former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department; and Lieutenant-General Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng, Commandant of the National Resilience College (NRC).

The Dialogue was a tangible success, reflecting the commitment of both countries to strengthening their relations across political, economic, and social dimensions. Discussions were wide-ranging and constructive, addressing strategic issues directly relevant to bilateral relations while also linking to regional and international contexts. This reaffirmed the pivotal role of Thailand and Malaysia in driving sustainable progress in Southeast Asia. ISIS Malaysia also shared parts of the discussion with the wider public to broaden academic outreach (https://www.isis.org.my/recent-event/thailand-malaysia-strategic-dialogue/). Meanwhile, the Thai Ambassador to Malaysia gave interviews to Malaysian media, emphasizing that the mutual trust between the two countries forms the foundation for advancing and deepening Thailand-Malaysia relations.



Conclusion

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur attaches great importance to this inaugural strategic dialogue as a platform to connect knowledge networks and exchange fresh perspectives for strengthening Thailand–Malaysia relations. The discussions were framed around three key pillars: fostering political trust, enhancing economic resilience through strengthened physical and digital connectivity, and deepening people-to-people ties.

In her Keynote Address, the Thai Ambassador likened Thailand–Malaysia relations to a “rose”, beautiful yet not without thorns, symbolizing both the charm and challenges of the partnership. With more than six decades of enduring cooperation, both countries are well-positioned to overcome obstacles with resilience, allowing the relationship to continue to flourish and endure.