DITP concludes Thai SELECT Network Program, linking global restaurateurs to Thai supply chain to surge export growth

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has successfully concluded the Thai SELECT Restaurant Capacity-Building and Networking Program. The initiative focused on building networks, forging trade partnerships, and integrating Thai restaurant operators from across the globe directly into Thailand’s manufacturing supply chain. This strategic move aims to expand the export of Thai ingredients and food products internationally, elevate the standards of Thai restaurants overseas, and sustainably drive export value through soft power.
Mr. Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, revealed during the closing ceremony that a key achievement of this year's program was how the 15 participants from 6 regions worldwide exchanged knowledge to create economic value through diverse activities. These included brainstorming sessions and concrete business matching at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, which allowed overseas operators to connect directly with manufacturers—a crucial step that will reduce costs and continuously expand Thailand's export value. Furthermore, cultural learning experiences and direct insights shared by experts in the Thai culinary scene reflected everyone's shared mission to preserve, promote, and maintain the authentic standards of Thai cuisine for international recognition.
"Thai food is not merely popular worldwide; it is a powerful branding tool for Thailand, a cultural identity, and a vital engine driving the country's economy. The Thai SELECT certificate is an important tool of the Ministry of Commerce to build confidence in Thai taste and international quality. DITP is committed to ensuring that authentic Thai flavors, quality, and cultural heritage grow sustainably on the global stage. These Thai SELECT restaurateurs are not just business owners; they are ‘cultural ambassadors’ who share the charm and value of Thai cuisine with consumers worldwide."
Participating Thai SELECT restaurant entrepreneurs, including WOKXPRESS (Denmark), THAI SQUARE GROUP (UK), KRAPPOM (South Korea), IT’S THAI (China), TÓA 66 (India), and CHAO PHRAYA THAI FINE CUISINE (Indonesia) overwhelmingly agreed on the program's benefits. They expressed immense impression with the experience, appreciating the opportunity to network with fellow Thai restaurateurs. Connecting directly with suppliers capable of exporting authentic Thai ingredients and seasonings has boosted their confidence in future branch expansions.
Additionally, tasting regional dishes and traditional Thai desserts provided fresh inspiration for creating new menus to attract customers. The experience also reinforced a core restaurant management philosophy: maintaining "authentic, traditional Thai taste" remains the primary selling point and the heart of success for Thai restaurants abroad.
"The success of the Thai SELECT Restaurant Capacity-Building and Networking Program serves as one of the mechanisms to build the Thai SELECT community, reflecting the Department's commitment to expanding the awareness and enhancing the image of Thailand as the origin of world-class, quality Thai food. Currently, there are 1,419 certified Thai SELECT restaurants in 70 countries worldwide (as of May 2026). This program serves as a vital catalyst for operators to utilize the knowledge and opportunities gained to scale their businesses, maintain global Thai culinary standards, and strengthen as well as add value to the export sector of the Thai food industry." Mr. Surinthorn concluded.