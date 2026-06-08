DITP concludes Thai SELECT Network Program, linking global restaurateurs to Thai supply chain to surge export growth

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has successfully concluded the Thai SELECT Restaurant Capacity-Building and Networking Program. The initiative focused on building networks, forging trade partnerships, and integrating Thai restaurant operators from across the globe directly into Thailand’s manufacturing supply chain. This strategic move aims to expand the export of Thai ingredients and food products internationally, elevate the standards of Thai restaurants overseas, and sustainably drive export value through soft power.

Mr. Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, revealed during the closing ceremony that a key achievement of this year's program was how the 15 participants from 6 regions worldwide exchanged knowledge to create economic value through diverse activities. These included brainstorming sessions and concrete business matching at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, which allowed overseas operators to connect directly with manufacturers—a crucial step that will reduce costs and continuously expand Thailand's export value. Furthermore, cultural learning experiences and direct insights shared by experts in the Thai culinary scene reflected everyone's shared mission to preserve, promote, and maintain the authentic standards of Thai cuisine for international recognition.