Princess Anne to visit Thailand to strengthen UK ties

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, will visit Thailand from July 16-17, accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, in what will be her fourth visit to the country.

The programme includes an audience with His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, as well as a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The Princess Royal is also scheduled to meet Thailand’s prime minister during the visit.

Her engagements will also take her to a Bangkok school supported by Save the Children Thailand, underlining the charitable and educational dimensions of the trip.

Princess Anne is also expected to meet Thai women scientists and view work related to regional health security before concluding the visit with activities highlighting cultural cooperation between the United Kingdom and Thailand.

British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding said the Princess Royal’s fourth visit reflected the long-standing warmth between the two countries and the continuing role of the Royal Family in strengthening UK-Thailand cooperation.

Princess Anne has previously visited Thailand three times, in 1979 and 1987, and earlier in 1972 as a princess accompanying her parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh last visited Thailand in 1996 for celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s accession to the throne.

Bangkokbiznews