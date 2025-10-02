British Embassy Hits Thailand’s Northeast to Mark 170-Year Milestone

The British Embassy Bangkok has concluded a four-day roadshow across Northeastern Thailand, celebrating 170 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and the Kingdom of Thailand.

Running from 28 September to 1 October 2025, the regional tour—themed "Our Shared Fun and Travel"—is the third in a series of nationwide initiatives designed to deepen cultural, business, and educational connections.

British Ambassador to Thailand, Mark Gooding, and Embassy staff visited the provinces of Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Khon Kaen, holding meetings with local governors, businesses, and communities.

Ambassador Gooding highlighted the human element of the historic relationship: "This Northeastern roadshow has been a true celebration of the vibrant people-to-people connections between the United Kingdom and Thailand through sports, culture and education."

He pointed to the growing popularity of Thai sports like Muay Thai in the UK and noted that education remains a vital bridge, with "more than 6,000 Thai students studying in the UK each year.”