Their Majesties King and Queen attend Royal Marines Band Service performance

The Royal Marines Band Service boasts a distinguished history within the British military tradition, tracing its roots from battlefield drummers to becoming one of the world’s most accomplished military ensembles.

Officially established in 1903, the band is based at the His Majesty's Naval Base, Portsmouth, with its musicians trained extensively in both musical performance and military duties at the Royal Marines School of Music.

Renowned for its versatility and precision, the Royal Marines Band Service performs in both ceremonial roles and in support of military operations and humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Following the performance, Captain Weites had the honour of presenting Their Majesties with symbolic gifts: a snare drum for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and a ceremonial dagger for Her Majesty Queen Suthida.

Celebrating 170 years of UK–Thailand relations

To mark the 170th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the United Kingdom is highlighting the longstanding relationship with Thailand through shared royal, religious, and national connections.

Throughout June, the British Embassy is hosting a series of celebratory events including a concert by the London Symphony Orchestra and a nationwide 170th-anniversary roadshow and British Fair across the Eastern Economic Corridor, Northern, Northeastern, and Western regions of Thailand.

These activities aim to strengthen people-to-people connections between the UK and Thailand.

Additionally, the British Embassy has announced its support for Wat Buddhapadipa in London through a Pha Pa Samakki (community robe offering) initiative, which will culminate on October 11, followed by a Kathina robe presentation ceremony in November.

This symbolic gesture underscores the UK’s commitment to collaboration with Thailand in an increasingly complex world, as both countries work together for a peaceful and prosperous future.

In 2024, the UK and Thailand signed a Strategic Partnership Roadmap and entered into an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP), further cementing their shared goals and expanding cooperation into new areas.