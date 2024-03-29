British Embassy hold inaugural conference to courts Thai investors

The conference comes a week after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Among the topics discussed was the launch of a Thai-UK Free Trade Agreement, which would build on the pre-existing enhanced trade partnership (ETP)

“The UK-Thailand relationship is one we care about deeply, and which genuinely matters,” said Martin Kent, Trade Commissioner for Asia-Pacific. “The UK government is working hard to forge new trading relationships, to drive investment, to make doing business easier.”

Lord Dominic Johnson, Minister of State for Investment, also gave a keynote address, touching on further bilateral investment and the UK’s potential as a renewable energy source through its wind farms.

“There is no more important act, no more human endeavour, than allocating capital to the highest point of return,” said Johnson. “The UK government is determined to make our country the most investable country in the world,” he continued, praising the business acumen of members of the British leading political figures.