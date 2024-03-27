British Embassy to hold UK-Thai Financial Conference on Thursday
Building on centuries of friendship and partnership, the British Embassy in Bangkok is to host the UK-Thailand Financial Conference on March 28 at the Park Hyatt Ploenchit.
Thailand and the UK formed the Joint Trade and Economic Committee in 2022 to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries and explore new opportunities across diverse sectors.
The two countries have pledged to work together to improve financial inclusion and cybersecurity, promote sustainable finance and encourage innovation. The inaugural UK-Thailand Financial Conference will provide high-level decision-makers and industry leaders with a platform to network and share insights. It also aims to stimulate further collaborations between the public and private sectors to improve the business environment.
At the event, guests will be joined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and British Minister of State for Investment, Lord Dominic Johnson who will both be giving a keynote address. Additionally, H.E Mark Gooding OBE, British Ambassador to Thailand, and Martin Kent, H.M Trade Commissioner for Asia-Pacific, along with other distinguished guests and executives from the private sector will be joining.
The conference will feature two in-depth panels on the future of the region's financial sector.
Speaking on the role the financial sector can play in building a sustainable economy will be Areewan Aimlokwong, assistant Secretary-General of the Securities Exchange Commission, Giorgio Gamba, CEO of HSBC Thailand, Robert Penaloza, country head of Abrdn, and Justin Ma, executive director of sustainable finance for ASEAN at Standard Chartered.
Following the first panel, will be discussion on the future of the financial service sector, especially regarding cybersecurity and AI.
Speaking at the second panel will be Dennis Trawnitschek, CTO of SCBX, Penghui Kee, regional director at Ripjar, John Cordova, general counsel of HSBC Thailand and Danny Goh, CEO of Nexus FrontierTech.
The conference will finish off with a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between the Export-Import Bank of Thailand and UK Export Finance (UKEF), followed by a networking lunch.