British Embassy to hold UK-Thai Financial Conference on Thursday

At the event, guests will be joined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and British Minister of State for Investment, Lord Dominic Johnson who will both be giving a keynote address. Additionally, H.E Mark Gooding OBE, British Ambassador to Thailand, and Martin Kent, H.M Trade Commissioner for Asia-Pacific, along with other distinguished guests and executives from the private sector will be joining.

The conference will feature two in-depth panels on the future of the region's financial sector.

Speaking on the role the financial sector can play in building a sustainable economy will be Areewan Aimlokwong, assistant Secretary-General of the Securities Exchange Commission, Giorgio Gamba, CEO of HSBC Thailand, Robert Penaloza, country head of Abrdn, and Justin Ma, executive director of sustainable finance for ASEAN at Standard Chartered.

