UK and Thailand Mark 170 Years of Diplomatic Relations at King\'s Birthday Celebration

The British Embassy in Bangkok hosted its annual King's Birthday Party on 5th June, marking a particularly significant milestone as the United Kingdom and Thailand celebrate 170 years of diplomatic relations and over four centuries of official contact.

Under the theme '170 Years: Shared History and Shared Future', the celebration highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations and their commitment to addressing shared challenges whilst seizing new opportunities together.

"Relations between the two countries continue to go from strength to strength," said Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand. "Today we have close ties between our Royal families, strong co-operation on trade, investment, and security, as well as enduring friendship between the people of the UK and Thailand."

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong described the relationship as a "special relationship," forged over centuries through royal connections, trade, investment, education, and tourism.

He noted that the two nations have achieved significant milestones in the past year, including becoming strategic partners—"a distinction that the United Kingdom holds so uniquely among European nations."

