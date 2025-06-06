UK and Thailand Mark 170 Years of Diplomatic Relations at King\'s Birthday Celebration

The British Embassy in Bangkok hosted its annual King's Birthday Party on 5th June, marking a particularly significant milestone as the United Kingdom and Thailand celebrate 170 years of diplomatic relations and over four centuries of official contact.
Under the theme '170 Years: Shared History and Shared Future', the celebration highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations and their commitment to addressing shared challenges whilst seizing new opportunities together.
"Relations between the two countries continue to go from strength to strength," said Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand. "Today we have close ties between our Royal families, strong co-operation on trade, investment, and security, as well as enduring friendship between the people of the UK and Thailand."
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong described the relationship as a "special relationship," forged over centuries through royal connections, trade, investment, education, and tourism.
He noted that the two nations have achieved significant milestones in the past year, including becoming strategic partners—"a distinction that the United Kingdom holds so uniquely among European nations."
The Ambassador emphasised the collaboration's openness, trust, and deep-rooted friendship, referencing the recent Thailand-UK Strategic Dialogue in April as testament to their shared commitment.
Both officials expressed optimism for the future, with Minister Sorawong affirming: "We are committed to cooperate even further."
The Ambassador also expressed anticipation for a high-level visit this year.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, the British Embassy announced a series of cultural events throughout the year, including a concert performance by the British Royal Marines Band on 14th June at Vajiravudh College, followed by performances from a London Symphony Orchestra quartet and anniversary roadshows across Thailand.
The Embassy also unveiled its support for the restoration of Wat Buddhapadipa temple in London, the first Thai Buddhist temple established in the UK. Founded in 1965 and celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the temple serves as a spiritual and cultural hub for the UK's estimated 50,000-strong Thai community.
"Wat Buddhapadipa was the first Thai Buddhist temple in London and is an important centre of learning about Buddhism in the UK," said Ambassador Gooding. "Our support for the temple symbolises shared values of cultural respect and religious diversity."
The support follows Thai Buddhist tradition through a Thod Pha Pa ceremony, culminating at Wat Mahathat in Bangkok on 11th October and a Kathin ceremony at Wat Buddhapadipa in London in November.
Both officials concluded by extending heartfelt wishes for the health and happiness of King Charles III and reaffirming their hope that the bond between their nations will continue to foster goodwill for generations to come.