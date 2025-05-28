UK backs Wat Buddhapadipa to mark 170 years of UK–Thailand ties

On the occasion of the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations, it is important to recognise our shared history and our shared future, said British ambassador Mark Gooding.

We are honoured to support Wat Buddhapadipa in its efforts to restore the temple roof — a gesture of cultural exchange and a reaffirmation of its role as a spiritual centre for the 50,000 Thai community members in the United Kingdom.

The temple abbot Phra Ratchavitetpanyakhun expressed his gratitude for the support from the British embassy. This restoration demonstrates the strong ties and shared values between the United Kingdom and Thailand, he said.

In line with Thai Buddhist tradition, the embassy is supporting the temple’s charitable activities by hosting a Pha Pa Samakkhi (a traditional Buddhist robe-offering ceremony), a customary Thai practice of making donations to temples.

Symbolically, this offering represents our continued commitment to strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and Thailand, the embassy stated. In a world facing many challenges, we reaffirm our dedication to working together for a shared future and lasting peace.

As part of the 170th anniversary celebrations, the British embassy will also host a musical performance by a military band from the United Kingdom on June 14 at Vajiravudh College in Bangkok.

Funds raised from the Pha Pa Samakkhi ceremony will go towards the restoration of the temple’s roof, helping to preserve this culturally significant site for future generations, the embassy added.