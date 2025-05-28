UK backs Wat Buddhapadipa to mark 170 years of UK–Thailand ties

According to the embassy, both the UK and Thailand are countries rich in diverse religious traditions. The societies of both nations place great importance on openness and mutual acceptance.
Supporting Wat Buddhapadipa is part of the UK’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the diverse faiths and beliefs that enrich and strengthen our communities.
On the occasion of the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations, it is important to recognise our shared history and our shared future, said British ambassador Mark Gooding.
We are honoured to support Wat Buddhapadipa in its efforts to restore the temple roof — a gesture of cultural exchange and a reaffirmation of its role as a spiritual centre for the 50,000 Thai community members in the United Kingdom.
The temple abbot Phra Ratchavitetpanyakhun expressed his gratitude for the support from the British embassy. This restoration demonstrates the strong ties and shared values between the United Kingdom and Thailand, he said.
In line with Thai Buddhist tradition, the embassy is supporting the temple’s charitable activities by hosting a Pha Pa Samakkhi (a traditional Buddhist robe-offering ceremony), a customary Thai practice of making donations to temples.
Symbolically, this offering represents our continued commitment to strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and Thailand, the embassy stated. In a world facing many challenges, we reaffirm our dedication to working together for a shared future and lasting peace.
As part of the 170th anniversary celebrations, the British embassy will also host a musical performance by a military band from the United Kingdom on June 14 at Vajiravudh College in Bangkok.
Funds raised from the Pha Pa Samakkhi ceremony will go towards the restoration of the temple’s roof, helping to preserve this culturally significant site for future generations, the embassy added.
Wat Buddhapadipa, a registered charity located in Wimbledon, South London, was established in 1965 and was the first Thai Buddhist temple founded in the United Kingdom. This year marks the temple’s 60th anniversary.
The temple serves as a spiritual and cultural centre for the UK’s Thai community, which numbers around 50,000 people. It is also a hub for intercultural learning and religious understanding. Each week, approximately 300 visitors from local schools and the wider community come to learn about Buddhism and Thai culture.
Wat Buddhapadipa is an important example of Thai material culture in the UK. It houses a 650-year-old Buddha image from the Sukhothai period, graciously bestowed by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in 1965.
The Ubosot (ordination hall) is beautifully adorned with traditional Thai Buddhist murals, making the temple one of the rare and exquisite examples of traditional Thai architecture in the West.