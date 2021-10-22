UK hopes Thailand will announce net-zero emissions target date soon, identifies 3 challenges to overcome

Meanwhile, Andrew Beirne, Economic & Prosperity Counsellor, Thailand, like other countries in the region, was likely to be at particular risk from heat waves, flooding, sea water inundation and crop failure due to climate change.

Beirne said that if key tipping points are passed, such as the melting of polar ice caps, global temperatures will rise faster and it will be difficult to reverse.

“Some studies now predict that Thailand’s crop output may drop due to extreme weather, drought and flooding - possibly within 15 years,” he warned.

He advised Thailand to seize three opportunities in tackling climate change in the next ten years:

* Energy: promote the use of low cost renewable energy resources.

* Transportation: promote the development of electric vehicles.

* Agriculture: promote low-carbon farming.

“Apart from escaping risks from global warming, all this will help Thailand draw more investment and boost the country’s competitiveness,” he added.

Separately, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft of the country’s long-term strategy for climate change proposed by the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry. The draft states that Thailand would aim to reach net zero emissions “as early as possible in the second half of the century”.

The Cabinet also appointed the ministry to submit the draft to the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change during COP26.