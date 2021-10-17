Việt Nam to plant extra 20,000ha coastal forest to cope with climate change

It also aims to effectively promote the role and functions of forests in coastal defence, environment protection and coastal infrastructure systems as well as prevent desertification and land degradation while conserving biodiversity, reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as creating jobs for people in coastal areas.

The project will also contribute to socio-economic development, protecting the environment, strengthening national defence and security, while reducing natural disasters and effectively responding to climate change and the rise of sea levels.

Recovering and developing coastal forests are among the main tasks in the 10-year period. Among the 20,000ha to be planted, 11,000ha will be grown in the first five years.