US strikes Iran after Apache downed near Hormuz

The United States has launched new strikes on Iran after President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, adding fresh pressure to an already fragile Middle East ceasefire.

Trump said the two American pilots involved in the incident were safe, describing the military response as strong and proportionate. A US official said the helicopter had been brought down by a one-way Iranian attack drone, while the US military said the aircraft went down during a patrol near Oman’s coast.





US Central Command said the two crew members were rescued by a US Navy surface drone about two hours after the incident and were in stable condition. The command did not give a cause for the crash.

The latest US strikes began at 5pm ET on Tuesday, with the US military calling the operation a proportional response to what it described as unjustified Iranian aggression. The strikes targeted several Iranian air-defence and radar systems around the Strait of Hormuz, according to a US official cited by Axios.