Iran’s 77% inflation crisis pushes families to the brink

Khaleghi said the impact of war was not limited to military pressure. The outbreak of conflict changed consumer behaviour, with households rushing to stockpile essentials such as food and detergent despite no actual shortage in the market. That panic-driven demand, he said, was enough to push prices higher.

The inflation shock has also spread from consumers to producers.

Higher costs in upstream industries, particularly petrochemicals, have increased packaging costs for food, medicine and consumer goods. Problems in the steel industry have also fed into the car and home-appliance sectors, allowing inflation to move directly from factories to shop shelves.

Khaleghi said the maritime blockade had dealt another severe blow by making shipping to Iran riskier and more expensive.

Even reports of vessels being attacked could immediately push prices higher, while actual transport obstacles had forced businesses to seek more expensive land routes.

That, in turn, reinforced fears of shortages and added further pressure on prices.

Wages rise, but real incomes collapse

Iran’s decision to raise wages and salaries at the start of the year was intended to soften the impact of removing preferential currency support and to protect the purchasing power of workers.

But Khaleghi said the increase, while seemingly significant on paper, had failed to keep pace with real price rises.

The result has been a steep fall in real purchasing power.

Families are first using up savings, then cutting spending on healthcare, medicine and education, before eventually reducing spending on daily food and other essentials.

Khaleghi warned that Iran was now trapped in a damaging cycle. Citizens’ incomes are losing value, government revenue is being weakened by the economic slowdown, and prices are continuing to rise at levels not seen for decades.

Small businesses struggle to survive

The crisis is also damaging small traders and shop owners, who are facing weaker demand as households cut back.

In a wholesale market in southern Tehran, a 71-year-old grocery seller told Al Jazeera that inflation had hit sellers as well as buyers.

Consumers were purchasing only essential goods, while some prices had doubled in less than four months. He said he had reduced the quantity of goods on offer but still could not find enough buyers.

After four decades in business, he said he had never seen a downturn this severe, even during the worst periods of sanctions. His goal, he said, was no longer to make a profit but simply to avoid bankruptcy and keep open the shop he inherited from his father.

In Tajrish Square in northern Tehran, markets may still appear busy at first glance, but shopkeepers say the crowds hide a weaker reality.

Some people walk through markets because they have become one of the few free forms of entertainment left, recalling a time when they could shop freely and return home with bags of goods. Many now leave empty-handed.

One shop owner said traders themselves could no longer afford the goods they were selling, reflecting how deeply inflation has eroded purchasing power across different income groups.

Structural weaknesses laid bare

Analysts and ordinary Iranians alike say the crisis cannot be explained by war alone.

A university lecturer quoted by Al Jazeera said price increases of several hundred percent for some goods may appear to be a sudden shock, but the roots go much deeper.

He said Iran had long relied on oil revenue to cover economic weaknesses. Once that cushion weakened, underlying problems surfaced all at once.

Years of flawed policy, sanctions, dependence on energy income and limited economic flexibility had left the country vulnerable to a sudden inflationary spiral.

The danger now, analysts warn, is that Iran remains stuck in a state of prolonged uncertainty, neither fully at war nor at peace, a condition that could further weaken an already exhausted economy.

For ordinary Iranians, however, the crisis is less about macroeconomic theory than daily survival.

Households are counting every purchase, traders are struggling to stay open, and workers and retirees are finding that wages and pensions no longer stretch far enough to cover the basics.

Al Jazeera , Bangkokbiznews