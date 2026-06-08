International School Bangkok to Host “Harmony for Hope” Charity Concert in Celebration of its 75th Anniversary

"At ISB, we are fortunate to have so many opportunities to learn, grow, and pursue our dreams,” said Kate Kulmanochwong, an ISB student performer. “Harmony for Hope reminds us that not every student has those same opportunities. Being part of this concert is meaningful because it’s a chance to help other young people stay in school, graduate, and imagine a brighter future for themselves.”

“Education changes lives, but for many students, continuing school is not guaranteed,” said Ajarn Usa Somboon, ISB Headmistress. “Harmony for Hope reflects the compassion and generosity of our community and reminds us that even small acts of support can open doors for young people and their futures.”

“As ISB celebrates 75 years, we wanted this milestone to represent more than reflection -- we wanted it to represent action,” said Debi Caskey, Acting Head of School at ISB. “Harmony for Hope reflects the very best of our community: coming together to create opportunity, expand possibility, and help young people reach graduation and a brighter future.”

“At KULA, we believe that when causes and communities connect, meaningful change becomes possible,” said Khun Ja Wuttithamrong, KULA Founder and ISB parent. “As an ISB parent, I see every day the opportunities this community creates for young people. Harmony for Hope is a chance to extend that spirit beyond our campus and help open doors for students whose education may otherwise be cut short.”

The evening highlights ISB’s enduring commitment to education, compassion, and enriching communities through collective action and shared purpose.