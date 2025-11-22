265 foreigners arrested on second day of Shwe Kokko crackdown, bringing total to 611

The raid in the Shwe Kokko area began on November 18 and continued on the second day on November 19. A total of 184 Chinese nationals, three Malaysians, 14 Filipinos, two Nepalese, six Thais, seven Vietnamese, one Nigerian, and 48 Indonesians, a total of 265, were found, and 2,339 computers, 2,950 mobile phones, and many business equipment used in online gambling were seized from 13 buildings constructed without permission.
During the raids conducted in the Shwe Kokko area, 611 foreigners who are still being investigated and residing illegally in Myanmar, 2,653 computers, 1,9950 mobile phones and many business equipment used in online gambling have been identified and seized, and investigations are underway.
Currently, the foreign nationals who have been identified and detained are being detained in a building in Long Htin Wun, Shwe Kokko Myaing Village, Pu Lwe Pu Village Tract, Myawady Township. The Illegal Foreign National Investigation Team has investigated 200 foreign nationals, and is conducting a census of the personal information and records required by the departmental joint teams for their speedy repatriation to their respective countries.
In the fight against online gambling, the government has been conducting a raid in the Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area, where Mulaei Alin Company and Tran-Asia International Holding Group (Thailand) have made operations, since October, The Shwe Kokko area, which was built as a project to carry out economic issues for the development of the region, has been cleared since the morning of November 18 by joint operation teams including security forces and administrative organizations.
In addition, to prevent online gambling from completely re-establishing itself in the area and to prevent further criminal activities, buildings built without permission in the area are being completely demolished. As of the evening of November 19, 170 of the 635 buildings used for online gambling in the Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area have been demolished, and the remaining 465 buildings are still being demolished.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network