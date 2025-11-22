265 foreigners arrested on second day of Shwe Kokko crackdown, bringing total to 611

The raid in the Shwe Kokko area began on November 18 and continued on the second day on November 19. A total of 184 Chinese nationals, three Malaysians, 14 Filipinos, two Nepalese, six Thais, seven Vietnamese, one Nigerian, and 48 Indonesians, a total of 265, were found, and 2,339 computers, 2,950 mobile phones, and many business equipment used in online gambling were seized from 13 buildings constructed without permission.

During the raids conducted in the Shwe Kokko area, 611 foreigners who are still being investigated and residing illegally in Myanmar, 2,653 computers, 1,9950 mobile phones and many business equipment used in online gambling have been identified and seized, and investigations are underway.