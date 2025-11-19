Myanmar UEC chairman calls for full cooperation to ensure smooth, accurate election

He said the government is preparing to use voting machines nationwide in the upcoming election, based on lessons learned from the 2020 general election.
The machines are intended to make voting faster, easier, and more transparent, while eliminating invalid ballots and reducing opportunities for fraud. The MEVM machines have been tested according to Myanmar Standard MMS 63:2025 and certified for official use.
To help voters understand the new system, demonstrations and hands-on practice have been carried out in wards and village tracts across all regions and states.
Training has also been provided to staff responsible for operating the machines. Voting machines have already been distributed and must be stored carefully to avoid damage, he added.
U Than Soe instructed officials to prepare detailed transport and support plans for moving machines between election areas and to use funds responsibly. He stressed the importance of accurate voter lists, lawful advance voting, and proper training for polling station staff.
Highlighting that election day operations are crucial to a successful vote, he called on all parties to ensure that voters can cast their ballots smoothly and confidently using the machines.
During the meeting, commission members reviewed the distribution of the MEVMs, technical support plans, and regional election preparations. Representatives from the Naypyidaw Council, regional and state governments, and other ministries also attended. The session concluded with remarks from the UEC Chairman.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network