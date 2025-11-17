Myanmar, Russia warships reportedly hold joint maritime security exercises at sea

A delegation led by Vice Admiral Aleksei Anatolievich Kiiashko met with Vice Admiral Aye Min Htwe, Chief of Staff (Navy) and his team at the Ayeyawady Naval Region Command, Officers’ Lodge, on the evening of November 11.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual relations between the two navies, mutual visits of warships, maritime security information exchange, and training.

In addition, the opening ceremony of the third Myanmar-Russia Maritime Security Exercise was held at the Thiri Maha Zeya Kyaw Htin Hall, Naval Training Command Headquarters on the morning of November 12, where the Chief of Staff (Navy) and officers and other ranks of the Myanmar Navy, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief and officers and other ranks of the Russian Navy, the Russian military attaché to Myanmar, and military attachés to Myanmar from China, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan are attended.