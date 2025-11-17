Myanmar, Russia warships reportedly hold joint maritime security exercises at sea

Three warships from the Russian Pacific Fleet, which arrived in Yangon on November 10 for the third Myanmar-Russian maritime security exercise and goodwill visit, departed from Thilawa Port, Yangon in the morning of November 13 to conduct practical exercises at sea, along with warships from the Myanmar Navy.
Upon departure, senior officers, officers, and other ranks from the Myanmar Navy, as well as Vice Admiral Aleksei Anatolievich Kilashko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, who is on a goodwill visit, and the Russian military attaché to Myanmar, and officials, saw them off.
A delegation led by Vice Admiral Aleksei Anatolievich Kiiashko met with Vice Admiral Aye Min Htwe, Chief of Staff (Navy) and his team at the Ayeyawady Naval Region Command, Officers’ Lodge, on the evening of November 11.
During the meeting, they discussed mutual relations between the two navies, mutual visits of warships, maritime security information exchange, and training.
In addition, the opening ceremony of the third Myanmar-Russia Maritime Security Exercise was held at the Thiri Maha Zeya Kyaw Htin Hall, Naval Training Command Headquarters on the morning of November 12, where the Chief of Staff (Navy) and officers and other ranks of the Myanmar Navy, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief and officers and other ranks of the Russian Navy, the Russian military attaché to Myanmar, and military attachés to Myanmar from China, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan are attended.
During their stay in Yangon, they held friendly football matches, volleyball matches, basketball matches, swimming matches and tug-of-war competitions and visited Shwedagon Pagoda, Bogyoke Market and Junction City, exchanged views on the two countries’ warships, hosted a dinner on the Russian Navy frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, and conducted port-based exercises.
Then, on November 13 and 14, the Russian Navy warships conducted practical maritime security exercises with the Tatmadaw (Navy) warships, and on November 14, they departed after a review of the exercise and a closing ceremony on the Myanmar Navy warship (Mottama).
