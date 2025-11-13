US sanctions DKBA armed group and Thai national linked to scams

US Treasury Sanctions Myanmar Armed Groups, Thai Individuals, and Companies Linked to Southeast Asia Scams and Human Trafficking
The US Department of the Treasury, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), has imposed sanctions on several Myanmar-based armed groups, companies, and individuals, including Thai nationals and a company registered in Mae Sot, Tak province.
This action is part of a broader effort to dismantle Southeast Asian-based call centre scams and human trafficking networks targeting US citizens, causing significant financial harm, and facilitating forced labour in these fraudulent operations.
The identification of individuals and organisations behind this criminal network reveals the intricate connections between Myanmar armed groups, Chinese criminal organisations, and Thai-registered companies, which play a crucial role in facilitating and laundering money from illegal activities. The list of individuals and organisations sanctioned by OFAC includes:
Armed Groups
Companies
Key Individuals (DKBA)
Key Individuals (Thai Nationals)
These individuals and organisations are deeply embedded in a criminal network that has caused immense harm and is directly linked to severe human rights violations, including human trafficking.
According to the latest US government data, American citizens lost at least $10 billion to scammers in Southeast Asia last year, a 66% increase from the previous year. This highlights the urgent need for decisive measures to stop these networks.
The scam operations in the region are complex and brutal, following these key steps:
The DKBA plays a critical role in supporting these operations, providing protection for scam centre locations, such as the Tai Chang centre in Kayin State, Myanmar. They have been documented using violence against human trafficking victims forced to work in these centres.
The massive profits from these scam centres are not only reinvested into further illegal activities but also used to fund the DKBA's operations, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and arms trade.
This network has expanded beyond Myanmar, with direct links to Thailand, where Thai companies like Trans Asia facilitate money laundering and support transnational crime organisations.
A key concern for Thailand is that the sanctions extend beyond Myanmar to include Thai entities and nationals, indicating that Thailand has been used as a base for supporting cross-border criminal networks.
Trans Asia International Holding Group Thailand Company Limited, based in Mae Sot, Tak, has been identified as a “front company” for Chinese criminal organisations investing in large scam centres in Myanmar, including Huanya and KK Park, notorious for housing and exploiting human trafficking victims.
Additionally, Chamu Sawang, a Thai national and director of Trans Asia, has been directly sanctioned for his leadership role in supporting these illegal activities.
To intensify its efforts, the US has mobilised a collaborative approach involving key agencies, including:
A new task force, the “Scam Centre Strike Force,” has been established to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute scam centres and their leaders across Southeast Asia, specifically targeting Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. This represents an unprecedented level of commitment to dismantling these criminal networks.
The OFAC sanctions will have severe legal and economic consequences for the individuals and organisations named, cutting off their financial resources and restricting their ability to operate. Immediate effects include:
This US action serves as a stern warning to transnational criminal networks in Southeast Asia, signalling that activities targeting American citizens and involving human trafficking will not be tolerated. The direct targeting of Thai entities underscores the pressure on Thai authorities to enhance their efforts to investigate and combat criminal organisations using Thailand as a base for money laundering and supporting cross-border crime networks.