US sanctions DKBA armed group and Thai national linked to scams

These individuals and organisations are deeply embedded in a criminal network that has caused immense harm and is directly linked to severe human rights violations, including human trafficking.

Crime Model: From Call Centres to Human Trafficking

According to the latest US government data, American citizens lost at least $10 billion to scammers in Southeast Asia last year, a 66% increase from the previous year. This highlights the urgent need for decisive measures to stop these networks.

The scam operations in the region are complex and brutal, following these key steps:

Targeting Victims: Criminals initiate relationships with victims through messaging apps, building trust and friendship. Fraudulent Schemes: Once trust is established, scammers convince victims to invest in digital assets via fake platforms, all controlled by criminal groups to steal the victims’ money. Forced Labour: Behind these scams is a systematic human trafficking operation. Victims are lured to work under false pretenses but are forced to work in scam centres, often subjected to debt bondage, physical abuse, electric shocks, and threats to keep scamming American citizens.

The DKBA plays a critical role in supporting these operations, providing protection for scam centre locations, such as the Tai Chang centre in Kayin State, Myanmar. They have been documented using violence against human trafficking victims forced to work in these centres.

The massive profits from these scam centres are not only reinvested into further illegal activities but also used to fund the DKBA's operations, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and arms trade.

This network has expanded beyond Myanmar, with direct links to Thailand, where Thai companies like Trans Asia facilitate money laundering and support transnational crime organisations.

Thailand’s Involvement

A key concern for Thailand is that the sanctions extend beyond Myanmar to include Thai entities and nationals, indicating that Thailand has been used as a base for supporting cross-border criminal networks.

Trans Asia International Holding Group Thailand Company Limited, based in Mae Sot, Tak, has been identified as a “front company” for Chinese criminal organisations investing in large scam centres in Myanmar, including Huanya and KK Park, notorious for housing and exploiting human trafficking victims.

Additionally, Chamu Sawang, a Thai national and director of Trans Asia, has been directly sanctioned for his leadership role in supporting these illegal activities.

US Strategy for Cross-Agency Enforcement

To intensify its efforts, the US has mobilised a collaborative approach involving key agencies, including:

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Department of Justice US Secret Service Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

A new task force, the “Scam Centre Strike Force,” has been established to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute scam centres and their leaders across Southeast Asia, specifically targeting Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. This represents an unprecedented level of commitment to dismantling these criminal networks.

Impact of Sanctions

The OFAC sanctions will have severe legal and economic consequences for the individuals and organisations named, cutting off their financial resources and restricting their ability to operate. Immediate effects include:

Asset Freezes: All assets and interests in the U.S or under US jurisdiction will be blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

Transaction Prohibitions: US persons and entities are prohibited from engaging in financial or commercial transactions involving the sanctioned individuals or entities.

Financial Institutions at Risk: Any financial institution or individual conducting transactions with those sanctioned may face penalties, cutting them off from the global financial system.

This US action serves as a stern warning to transnational criminal networks in Southeast Asia, signalling that activities targeting American citizens and involving human trafficking will not be tolerated. The direct targeting of Thai entities underscores the pressure on Thai authorities to enhance their efforts to investigate and combat criminal organisations using Thailand as a base for money laundering and supporting cross-border crime networks.