Thailand Hosts ASEAN Police Chiefs to Coordinate Region-Wide Crackdown on Online Scams

Senior officers from 10 member states meet in Bangkok this week under the banner 'Crushing Scam, Disrupting Fraud,' amid a surge in transnational cybercrime and human trafficking.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) is hosting the 43rd ASEAN Chiefs of Police Conference (ASEANAPOL) in Bangkok this week, bringing together law enforcement leaders from ten nations to address the growing threat posed by organised transnational crime networks.

The five-day conference, which runs from 3 to 7 November 2025, is focused on the theme "Collaboration in Action: Crushing Scam, Disrupting Fraud, and Protecting People".

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to attend as an honoured guest, with Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, leading the Thai delegation.

The meeting, which includes some 280 senior police officials, dialogue partners, and international observers, serves as the region's main platform for law enforcement cooperation.