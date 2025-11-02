Thailand Hosts ASEAN Police Chiefs to Coordinate Region-Wide Crackdown on Online Scams

Senior officers from 10 member states meet in Bangkok this week under the banner 'Crushing Scam, Disrupting Fraud,' amid a surge in transnational cybercrime and human trafficking.
The Royal Thai Police (RTP) is hosting the 43rd ASEAN Chiefs of Police Conference (ASEANAPOL) in Bangkok this week, bringing together law enforcement leaders from ten nations to address the growing threat posed by organised transnational crime networks.
The five-day conference, which runs from 3 to 7 November 2025, is focused on the theme "Collaboration in Action: Crushing Scam, Disrupting Fraud, and Protecting People".
Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to attend as an honoured guest, with Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, leading the Thai delegation.
The meeting, which includes some 280 senior police officials, dialogue partners, and international observers, serves as the region's main platform for law enforcement cooperation.
The agenda focuses heavily on strengthening coordination to combat threats including:
Online Scam and Fraud Networks: A major concern across the region, where large-scale digital scams often exploit victims across borders.
Cybercrime: Addressing digital security threats and related illicit activities.
Human Trafficking: Tackling the organised criminal groups involved in moving people across borders, often linked to scam operations.
Drug Trafficking: Maintaining focus on traditional cross-border narcotics threats.
Pol Maj Gen Jaturapat Bhiromkaew, deputy spokesperson for the RTP, noted that intelligence exchange during the meetings is crucial for providing faster and more effective assistance to victims of cybercrime and human trafficking.
Discussions across the various committees, working groups, and bilateral meetings aim to enhance operational frameworks and coordination systems to quickly prevent and respond to cross-regional fraud schemes.
The RTP believes the outcome will directly increase the capacity of ASEAN law enforcement agencies to protect citizens in both the physical and digital spheres.