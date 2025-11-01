Botnet scams: Digital war threatens nation's economy & security

The phenomenon of online crime has expanded significantly and is systematically embedded within transnational criminal structures.

It is no longer limited to individual cases of fraudulent calls or financial scams; rather, it has escalated into a fully-fledged “crime industry” that employs high-level technology to control operations 24 hours a day.

Over the past two to three years, Thailand has become a major target for cybercrime groups operating from bases in Cambodia and Myanmar.

They lure workers from various countries, including Thai citizens, to work in illicit call centres, where they are forced to defraud the public through various scams.

These range from fake banking applications and fraudulent parcel tracking links to sophisticated investment scams that can strip a victim of their life savings in a matter of days.

Beneath the surface of these scams lies a complex technological structure.

The core of these operations is the Botnet system, a network of compromised computers remotely controlled via malware.

The moment a victim clicks a dangerous link or opens a malicious file, their device is immediately infected with a "bot" program ready to execute the criminals' commands.

This bot steals personal data, forwards account information, and autonomously spreads to other machines.

In many cases, victims are completely unaware that their personal phone or computer is functioning as a “digital soldier” under the control of the operator.