Thai Economy Poised for Q4 Boost Despite Slowdown, Says Central Bank

Bank of Thailand anticipates 2.2% GDP growth, driven by returning tourists and export rebound; warns on Chinese visitor numbers and US trade tariffs.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has confirmed that the national economy experienced a slowdown in the third quarter of 2025 but expects a meaningful recovery in the final three months of the year, potentially pushing GDP growth up to 2.2%.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Chayawadee Chai-anant, BOT Assistant Governor and spokesperson, and Pranee Sutthasri, senior director of the Macroeconomic Department, indicated that a late-quarter boost came from a rebounding industrial sector and the return of short-haul tourists.

Q4 Outlook: High Hopes for High Season

The central bank is signaling a gradual recovery in the fourth quarter, fuelled by the high tourism season, end-of-year festive spending, and ongoing government stimulus measures.

The tourism sector is expected to perform strongly, bolstered by government schemes such as Tiew Thai Kon La Krueng (Thailand Travel Co-payment) and a noticeable return of long-haul international visitors, a trend evidenced by increased seat capacity and advance bookings.