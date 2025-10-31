Anutin Reaffirms 'No Casino' Policy in Key Talks with China's Xi

Thai PM assures Chinese President Bangkok will not pursue gambling as an economic driver; seeks renewed tourist cooperation and praises scam crackdown efforts.
Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul held a constructive bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where he delivered a firm commitment against legalised gambling and sought enhanced bilateral cooperation.
Following the meeting at the Kolon Hotel, PM Anutin told journalists he had assured President Xi that the Thai government has no policy to use casinos as an engine for economic stimulus.
"We have other options to improve the economy of Thailand, relying on the capabilities of the Thai people, Thai products, and Thai technology," PM Anutin stated, confirming that his government has halted all proposed gambling legislation.
President Xi reportedly praised Thailand's policy, affirming that China would not interfere with the domestic decisions of any nation but would use its own internal measures to discourage Chinese citizens from travelling purely for casino tourism, citing the severe negative impacts of gambling on daily life.
Focus on 50th Anniversary and Safety
The two leaders met ahead of the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations in 2025, which the Prime Minister noted was a key moment to establish a joint vision for a "safe and prosperous future".
PM Anutin used the opportunity to extend an invitation to Chinese tourists to return to Thailand, guaranteeing the government would ensure their safety and security.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister commended President Xi's seriousness in committing to a joint effort to suppress cybercrime—an issue Thailand considers a national priority that requires regional cooperation.
Deepening Connectivity and Trade
President Xi affirmed China’s readiness to boost cooperation across all dimensions, including trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people links.
PM Anutin identified potential growth areas in innovation, science and technology, the digital economy, clean energy, and future agriculture.
On connectivity, the Prime Minister Anutin updated President Xi on progress regarding the construction of the Thai-Chinese railway and the rail component of the Second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Nong Khai–Vientiane).
These projects are crucial for linking the rail systems, allowing goods to flow efficiently from Southern China down to the Malay Peninsula.
The Prime Minister also followed up on the negotiation for a major purchase of 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice by China, noting that prospects were looking positive.
The discussions were described as taking place in a "friendly atmosphere", with the Thai delegation expressing satisfaction that the strong relationship and cooperation between the two nations, which had temporarily paused, are now being fully revitalised based on mutual trust.