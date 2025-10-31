Anutin Reaffirms 'No Casino' Policy in Key Talks with China's Xi

Thai PM assures Chinese President Bangkok will not pursue gambling as an economic driver; seeks renewed tourist cooperation and praises scam crackdown efforts.

Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul held a constructive bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where he delivered a firm commitment against legalised gambling and sought enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting at the Kolon Hotel, PM Anutin told journalists he had assured President Xi that the Thai government has no policy to use casinos as an engine for economic stimulus.

"We have other options to improve the economy of Thailand, relying on the capabilities of the Thai people, Thai products, and Thai technology," PM Anutin stated, confirming that his government has halted all proposed gambling legislation.

President Xi reportedly praised Thailand's policy, affirming that China would not interfere with the domestic decisions of any nation but would use its own internal measures to discourage Chinese citizens from travelling purely for casino tourism, citing the severe negative impacts of gambling on daily life.