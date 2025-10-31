Anutin highlights ‘Thailand FastPass’ at APEC 2025 to boost investor confidence

On October 31, 2025, in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting – Session I, held under the theme “Towards a More Connected, Resilient Region and Beyond”. He delivered Thailand’s statement, outlining key priorities for sustainable and inclusive regional growth.

Anutin began by thanking the host and the Government of the Republic of Korea, for their warm hospitality and excellent organisation of the summit. He also welcomed the participation of the United Arab Emirates as the Chair’s special guest and expressed appreciation to the IMF Managing Director for presenting the 2025 global economic outlook, quoting her remark that “uncertainty is the new normal.”

The prime minister emphasised that in a world facing multidimensional challenges, “cooperation is not an option, but a necessity.” He reaffirmed that APEC must remain open, inclusive, and forward-looking to build a stronger and more resilient region.