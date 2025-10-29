Anutin to highlight Thailand’s role at APEC Leaders’ Week in South Korea

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Government Spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events (APEC Economic Leaders’ Week – AELW), to be held from October 29 to November 1, 2025 in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.” The summit will focus on connecting the region through innovation and cooperation for shared prosperity.
The spokesman noted that Thailand, as one of APEC’s founding members, has long played a vital role in promoting economic cooperation in the Asia–Pacific. Thailand has previously hosted the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting three times — in 1992, 2003, and 2022.
In 2022, Thailand introduced the “Bangkok Goals on the BCG Economy”, APEC’s first comprehensive sustainability framework, which was widely endorsed by member economies.
During this year’s meetings, the Prime Minister will use the APEC platform to demonstrate the new government’s commitment to strengthening global confidence in Thailand’s economic potential, while reaffirming support for multilateralism centred on the World Trade Organization (WTO).
He will also promote emerging strategic cooperation areas for the region, including the digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), demographic adaptation, and inclusive and sustainable economic development.
Key engagements for the Prime Minister include participation in both sessions of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting:
Session I (October 31, 2025): “Towards a More Connected, Resilient Region and Beyond” — Thailand will emphasise enhancing regional connectivity in trade, investment, and supply chains, as well as strengthening public–private partnerships to address global challenges.
Session II (November 1, 2025): “Preparing a Future–Ready Asia–Pacific” — Thailand will propose strategies to prepare the region for the future through AI applications, innovation, and inclusive growth.
Beyond the leaders’ sessions, the Prime Minister will join major business events, including:
The 2025 APEC CEO Summit, where he will deliver a keynote address on the theme “Bridge. Business. Beyond.”
The ABAC Dialogue with APEC Economic Leaders, to exchange views with APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members on trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable growth.
A meeting with the US–APEC Business Coalition, comprising major American corporations active in the APEC region.
Bilateral meetings with APEC economic leaders and key business figures, and attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Gala Dinner, to strengthen friendships and promote Thailand’s global economic image.
This year’s APEC meetings, hosted by the Republic of Korea, will be held in Gyeongju, a UNESCO World Heritage City, under the guiding principles Connect – Innovate – Prosper, aiming to link the region through innovation and shared prosperity.
Five key outcome documents are expected from the meetings:
“This APEC summit represents a crucial global economic platform for the Prime Minister to present Thailand’s vision and economic capabilities to the world,” the spokesman said.
“It will enhance confidence, expand trade and investment opportunities, and reinforce Thailand’s role as a dynamic and sustainable economic leader in the Asia–Pacific region.”