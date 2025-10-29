Anutin to highlight Thailand’s role at APEC Leaders’ Week in South Korea

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Government Spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events (APEC Economic Leaders’ Week – AELW), to be held from October 29 to November 1, 2025 in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.” The summit will focus on connecting the region through innovation and cooperation for shared prosperity.

The spokesman noted that Thailand, as one of APEC’s founding members, has long played a vital role in promoting economic cooperation in the Asia–Pacific. Thailand has previously hosted the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting three times — in 1992, 2003, and 2022.

In 2022, Thailand introduced the “Bangkok Goals on the BCG Economy”, APEC’s first comprehensive sustainability framework, which was widely endorsed by member economies.

During this year’s meetings, the Prime Minister will use the APEC platform to demonstrate the new government’s commitment to strengthening global confidence in Thailand’s economic potential, while reaffirming support for multilateralism centred on the World Trade Organization (WTO).

He will also promote emerging strategic cooperation areas for the region, including the digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), demographic adaptation, and inclusive and sustainable economic development.