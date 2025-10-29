‘CAFTA 3.0’: China–ASEAN trade pact reshaped under Trump’s Asia shadow

China has expanded its free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), strengthening economic ties with a region that President Donald Trump has also been courting.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of the expanded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) agreement in Kuala Lumpur on October 28.

The deal covers reduced trade barriers and promotes the green economy, which could help China boost exports and mitigate the impact of US tariffs.

The signing takes place just one day after Trump concluded his visit to ASEAN. During his trip, the US reached agreements to gain greater access to rare earth minerals and granted tariff exemptions for certain goods.

These deals are significant for ASEAN, which currently exports more goods to the US than to China.