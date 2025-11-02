SEC hotline receives over 1,500 calls on suspected investment scams in September

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that its hotline for reporting investment scams received over 1,500 calls in September — double the number recorded in August.

According to the SEC, most of the calls sought advice from people unsure whether investment invitations they had received were genuine or scams.

The increase in calls indicates that the public remains vulnerable to online fraud, prompting more people to seek guidance to avoid falling victim. The SEC added that many callers had already suffered losses from such scams.