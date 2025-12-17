TotalEnergies to sell stake in Malaysian gas block to PTTEP

In a strategic move to expand its natural gas portfolio, TotalEnergies acquired the Malaysian upstream company SapuraOMV last year in two deals valued at $1.6 billion. This acquisition was part of TotalEnergies’ effort to boost its presence in the growing natural gas market.

Under investor pressure to reduce debt this year, the company has begun selling mature assets and minority stakes. "This transaction helps TotalEnergies manage its portfolio in Malaysia efficiently, while strengthening its relationship with PTTEP, a long-time partner," said Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies.

In 2023, TotalEnergies sold PTTEP a 25% stake in its Seagreen wind farm offshore Scotland for $661 million, and the two companies have also signed a partnership to explore joint upstream opportunities.