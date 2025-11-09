SET warns investors of fake emails and scams using its name

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has issued a warning after discovering that cybercriminals have been impersonating the organisation and sending fraudulent emails to investors and the public. These emails attempt to lure recipients into clicking links to join or invest in cryptocurrency schemes.
The SET stressed that such advertisements and emails are fake and misleading, and that the Exchange has no connection with any investment offers or digital asset promotions circulated online.
It urged the public not to trust or engage with any advertisements, pages, or social media accounts that misuse the SET’s name, logo, or those of its executives and well-known figures in the capital market to solicit investments or offer investment information. Such activities should be presumed to be scams.
For verification or further information, investors can contact the SET Contact Centre directly at 0 2009 9999 or via email: [email protected]