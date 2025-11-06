Tokyo to set teacher guidelines on "Monster Parents"

It suggests that two or more teachers should take part in the first and second meetings and that the third and fourth meetings should be attended mainly by teachers in managerial positions.

From the fourth meeting, lawyers and psychologists should also be present to support teachers, and lawyers should be the sole participants from the school side in the fifth and further meetings, according to the draft.

The draft outline proposes that about five teachers should deal with parents and guardians acting beyond socially accepted norms. It also advises schools to contact the police to handle parents and guardians committing verbal abuse and violence or refusing to leave.

Additionally, the draft calls for providing mental health care to teachers who have suffered verbal abuse or other harmful acts.

The board plans to introduce the guidelines at Tokyo metropolitan elementary, junior high and high schools from fiscal 2026. The guidelines will be shared with the boards of education at municipalities in Tokyo.

