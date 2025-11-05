GSDF signs pact with Akita to help capture bears

The GSDF members are expected to begin operations as early as later on Wednesday in the city of Kazuno.

The GSDF troops plan to expand their activities to other areas where support has been requested by the prefectural government, including the cities of Kitaakita and Odate, as well as the town of Happo.

Under the agreement, which is effective until Nov. 30 and specifies the scope of activities and the division of responsibilities, troops from the 21st Infantry Regiment at the GSDF's Camp Akita will transport and install box traps as well as check whether bears have been caught.