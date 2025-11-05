GSDF signs pact with Akita to help capture bears

The GSDF members are expected to begin operations as early as later on Wednesday in the city of Kazuno.
The GSDF troops plan to expand their activities to other areas where support has been requested by the prefectural government, including the cities of Kitaakita and Odate, as well as the town of Happo.
Under the agreement, which is effective until Nov. 30 and specifies the scope of activities and the division of responsibilities, troops from the 21st Infantry Regiment at the GSDF's Camp Akita will transport and install box traps as well as check whether bears have been caught.
They will also transport bears killed after being caught. To ensure safety, the members will be required to carry bear repellent spray and other equipment, and hunting association members will accompany the GSDF troops.
The troops will not take part in any operations to cull bears using firearms, as GSDF rifles are not suitable for dealing with bears.
The dispatch is regarded as a transportation service based on Article 100 of the SDF law, which allows SDF troops to undertake civil engineering and similar work.
The prefectural government will cover expenses other than personnel salaries, food and SDF vehicle maintenance costs.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the number of people attacked by bears in Akita in fiscal 2025, which began in April, stood at 60, including four fatalities.
Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki visited Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Oct. 28 to request SDF assistance. Koizumi announced the dispatch of the troops on Tuesday.
