Japan conveys wish to hold summit with N. Korea: Takaichi

"I want to make a breakthrough and resolve the abduction issue during my term," Takaichi said, underscoring her determination to seek the resolution through a top-level meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Takaichi made the remarks as she attended a national rally aimed at achieving the return of all abductees in Tokyo for the first time. But she did not say whether North Korea has responded.
"If the abduction issue is resolved, not only Japan but also North Korea and the international community will benefit greatly," she said. "I hope to achieve concrete results by facing Kim and taking the lead in acting boldly."
The rally was also attended by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, minister in charge of the abduction issue.
"This is an ongoing issue. If the Japanese people unite their hearts and show a strong determination to realise the return of all abductees as soon as possible, that will help resolve the issue," Kihara said.
When US President Donald Trump visited Japan last week, Takaichi arranged for him to meet with families of abductees and asked for US cooperation in resolving the issue. Trump promised the families that he would "do everything within our power" to solve the problem.