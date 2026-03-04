Middle East flight disruption prompts countries to plan citizen evacuations

The escalating conflict following attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran has led to the closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries.

Many commercial flights have been suspended, leaving tens of thousands of foreign passengers stranded, as governments worldwide race to assess the situation and prepare evacuation measures amid security and travel constraints.

Australia: No decision yet on special flights

The Australian government said around 115,000 Australians are in the region.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said evacuation remains difficult as long as the airspace stays closed.

Australia is also in talks with airlines to accommodate travel once commercial flights resume.

France: Charter flights planned, prioritising vulnerable groups

French government officials said around 400,000 French nationals are in more than 12 affected countries, including permanent residents and tourists.

Authorities have deployed consular staff to Israel’s borders with Egypt and Jordan to facilitate overland travel, and are preparing charter flights, prioritising children, older people and other vulnerable individuals.