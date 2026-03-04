Gold slides as investors switch to dollar amid war-driven inflation fears

Global gold prices fell sharply, as a stronger dollar and expectations of higher interest rates undermined demand for the safe-haven asset.

Investors shifted towards holding dollars instead, as the war involving Iran shows signs of dragging on.

Reuters reported that spot gold fell on Tuesday (March 3, 2026), at one point dropping more than 4%, as some investors chose the dollar over gold as a safe haven amid the impact of the air war involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

The decline also came as investors reduced expectations for interest-rate cuts due to inflation concerns.

In the latest update overnight, spot gold fell 3.3% to US$5,150.89 an ounce, after touching its lowest level since February 20.

US gold futures for April delivery fell 2.8% to US$5,161.50.

“The dollar is strengthening significantly, and US Treasury yields are also rising — and that is a major headwind for gold, and especially for silver,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Spot silver plunged 9.1% to US$81.31 an ounce, after jumping to its highest level in more than four weeks on Monday.